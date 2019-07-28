VOC Energy Trust (VOC) to pay $0.21 on Aug 14, 2019; GOLDQUEST MINING COMMON SHARES CAN (GDQMF) Shorts Lowered By 95.24%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 14, 2019. (NYSE:VOC) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. VOC Energy Trust’s current price of $5.85 translates into 3.50% yield. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 165,346 shares traded or 229.23% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors

GOLDQUEST MINING CORP COMMON SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:GDQMF) had a decrease of 95.24% in short interest. GDQMF’s SI was 500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 95.24% from 10,500 shares previously. The stock increased 12.56% or $0.0198 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1775. About 31,292 shares traded. Goldquest Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDQMF) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Goldquest Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Dominican Republic. The company has market cap of $45.14 million. The firm explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Romero project comprising two mineral deposits covering an area of 3,997 hectares located to the south of the Central Cordillera of Hispaniola; and Tireo property consisting of 15 concessions covering 20,838 hectares located in the province of San Juan de la Maguana, the Dominican Republic.

Another recent and important Goldquest Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDQMF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GoldQuest Mining – An Attractive Buying Opportunity Has Arrived – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2017.