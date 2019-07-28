Voc Energy Trust (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Upped Its Position; Harsco (HSC) Holder Sg Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (VOC) by 56300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 1.69 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 165,465 shares traded or 229.47% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 53.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 823,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 717,908 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.47 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 278,082 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income of $45 Million to $50 Million; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Harsco Corporation Investors (HSC); 29/05/2018 – HARSCO – DEAL CONSIDERATION ALSO INCLUDES ADDITIONAL FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION SUBJECT TO FUTURE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ALTEK; 25/04/2018 – Harsco Shareholders Elect Eight Director Nominees to Board; 02/05/2018 – Harsco 1Q Rev $408M; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco Sees 2Q GAAP and Adjusted EPS From Continuing Ops of 30c to 35c; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO BOOSTS FORECAST

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 288,443 shares to 529,684 shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.66M for 17.28 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold HSC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 67.18 million shares or 1.57% more from 66.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 532 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). 447,146 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp. Sg Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 717,908 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Principal Gp has invested 0.01% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 0.01% or 13,024 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 11,000 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) for 27,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC). Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 97,925 shares in its portfolio. 22,347 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $47.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp.

