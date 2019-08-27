VOC Energy Trust (VOC) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Comparison side by side

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 6.27 N/A 0.75 7.38 Matador Resources Company 18 2.09 N/A 1.71 10.32

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Matador Resources Company has higher revenue and earnings than VOC Energy Trust. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. VOC Energy Trust is presently more affordable than Matador Resources Company, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 0.00% 17.9% 17.9% Matador Resources Company 0.00% 12.2% 6.2%

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Matador Resources Company’s beta is 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

VOC Energy Trust and Matador Resources Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Matador Resources Company 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Matador Resources Company’s potential upside is 75.68% and its consensus price target is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VOC Energy Trust and Matador Resources Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.6% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.4% of Matador Resources Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Matador Resources Company -2.43% -9.82% -5.92% -11.23% -47.42% 13.52%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust has stronger performance than Matador Resources Company

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Matador Resources Company beats VOC Energy Trust.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.