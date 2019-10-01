VOC Energy Trust (VOC) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Comparison side by side

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust 5 0.00 11.09M 0.75 7.38 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 0.00 52.44M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VOC Energy Trust and Houston American Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VOC Energy Trust and Houston American Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 214,092,664.09% 17.9% 17.9% Houston American Energy Corp. 26,024,813,895.78% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

VOC Energy Trust has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Houston American Energy Corp.’s 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.2 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VOC Energy Trust and Houston American Energy Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.6% and 3.8%. 26.2% are VOC Energy Trust’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Houston American Energy Corp. has 16.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year VOC Energy Trust was more bullish than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

VOC Energy Trust beats Houston American Energy Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.