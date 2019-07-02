Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Value Rose While Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Stake; Shareholder Patten & Patten Increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.51M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 12,491 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp. (PGR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,476 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 260,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form 485BPOS PACIFIC FUNDS SERIES – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil And Gas Trust Value Ranking, April 2017 – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2017. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TRI POINTE HOMES TO HOST NEW HOME GALLERY OPENING THIS SATURDAY, JUNE 8TH IN GILROY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 105,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,981 shares to 108,869 shares, valued at $17.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westrock Company by 8,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Progressive Set For Stable Underwriting, Says Bullish Raymond James – Benzinga” on January 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raymond James: Progressive Could Be Set For Sustained Underwriting Growth – Benzinga” published on January 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive declares $2.5140 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Jeffrey Katzenbergâ€™s Quibi has already sold $100 million in ads – L.A. Biz” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million. Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares worth $783,240. Snyder Barbara R also bought $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council has 31,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,749 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 25,528 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Management Llc has invested 0.53% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 3,572 were reported by Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc. Field & Main Bankshares owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp reported 2,794 shares stake. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 4,230 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.12% or 43,356 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorp has invested 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Coastline holds 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 11,360 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% or 163,556 shares. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Llc stated it has 3.57M shares. Omers Administration holds 16,400 shares.