Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Rose While Rr Advisors Lowered Holding; Glaxosmithkline (GSK) Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Has Raised Its Holding by $652.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.88M market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 80,915 shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (GSK) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 15,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.96% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.35B, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 2.75M shares traded or 13.20% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has declined 1.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 25/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE GSK.L CEO SAYS NO.1 PRIORITY IS ON INVESTING IN PHARMA R&D, INCLUDING BRINGING IN EARLY-STAGE ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 05/04/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE INC – TRELEGY ELLIPTA AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline 1Q EPS 11.1p; 11/05/2018 – Nucala (mepolizumab; GlaxoSmithKline) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – From the WTF file — From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum; 22/03/2018 – ? GSK leads race to […]; 18/04/2018 – Landmark IMPACT Study Published in NEJM Shows Significant Benefits of Trelegy Ellipta for Patients with COPD; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Decision to Affirm GSK’s Ratings Is Reflection That Proceeds From Planned Asset Sales Could Be Used to Reduce Leverage

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NYSE:NTP) by 22,621 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $18.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,325 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89 million shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).