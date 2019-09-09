Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Stock Declined While Rr Advisors Has Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Stake; International Business Machs (IBM) Shares Rose While Mufg Americas Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position by $630,270

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68 million market cap company. It closed at $5.04 lastly. It is down 4.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 48,665 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, down from 53,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 1.76M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares to 498,000 shares, valued at $34.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68M shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE).

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn) by 7.15 million shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (AREEP).