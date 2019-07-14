Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shares Rose While Rr Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Position in Glu Mobile (GLUU) as Stock Price Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 7,402 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 1.26 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 60.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 96,300 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 448,298 shares. Jane Street Ltd has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 0.74% or 320,785 shares. Amer Grp Inc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation owns 169,058 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wellington Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.47M shares. Synovus owns 75 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 33,502 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Lc. American Century reported 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Brookstone Cap Mgmt reported 17,053 shares. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Sei Invs stated it has 331,168 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Analysts await Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. GLUU’s profit will be $1.45M for 183.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Glu Mobile Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Owners of Take-Two Stock Likely to Focus on Its Top Line – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What’s Behind Glu Mobile’s Mysterious 10% Pop Today? – The Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Time to Buy the Crash in Glu Mobile Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Electronic Arts: Company Needs Mobile Gaming Help – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Glu Mobile (GLUU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares to 61,378 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $40.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).