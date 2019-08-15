Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.14 Million as Market Value Declined; Altrinsic Global Advisors Lowered Yandex N V (YNDX) Position as Stock Price Rose

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 47,463 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 36,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 17,643 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $606,000, down from 54,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 401,984 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares to 2.89M shares, valued at $40.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Dow wins four 2019 Sustainability Awards from Business Intelligence Group – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PPG Introduces PPG AQUAPON WB EP Ultra-Low VOC Epoxy Coating – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 18.95 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3,586 shares to 7,253 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 83,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Data Make Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.