Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Has Lowered Stake; M & T Bk (MTB) Holder Soros Fund Management Raised Stake

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 7,464 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 1968.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 102,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The hedge fund held 107,242 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, up from 5,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $152.59. About 79,782 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Qualcomm; 21/05/2018 – M&T at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – BHARAT FINANCIAL REITERATES AIM TO GROW LOAN PORTFOLIO 45% M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $43M; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Exits M&T, Cuts Comcast; 29/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Delivery and Charter Employment of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 22/03/2018 – INDIA SUBRAMANIAN SEES OIL PRICES TO REMAIN AT $55-$60/BBL M/T

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $63.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,945 are held by Strategic Fincl Ser. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Company Il accumulated 2,249 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Com has 0.13% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 1.19M shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 50,680 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 22 shares. 45,254 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Inv. 504 are held by Delta Asset Management Lc Tn. 1,999 are held by Baltimore. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.09% or 204,433 shares. Stevens Management Lp has invested 0.28% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 19,763 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0.06% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Comerica Bank reported 47,982 shares stake.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 275,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 256,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,041 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).