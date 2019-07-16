Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Shareholder Rr Advisors Decreased Position by $1.14 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hanesbrands (HBI) Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 30,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,404 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 59,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 2.45M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 2.03% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.46% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Net $79.4M; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 18/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.79. About 38,152 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Shapiro Ltd Liability Company holds 14.93 million shares. Veritable LP owns 0.02% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 44,094 shares. Omers Administration invested in 1.05 million shares. Da Davidson reported 403,153 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 0% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Associated Banc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 70,277 shares. Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.27% or 75,984 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 90,000 shares. Atria Investments Limited Liability Company holds 11,617 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The accumulated 68,597 shares. Aperio Lc has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). 35,584 were reported by Creative Planning. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 70,314 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 20,898 shares to 180,903 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 77,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 273,662 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $175,600 activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 382,000 shares to 498,000 shares, valued at $34.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).