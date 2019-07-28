Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Value Rose While Rr Advisors Has Cut by $1.14 Million Its Holding; Curtiss Wright (CW) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Value Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.45M market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 165,346 shares traded or 229.23% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (CW) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 5,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,785 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 11,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Curtiss Wright Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $128.94. About 172,678 shares traded. Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) has declined 13.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CW News: 19/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright’s Industrial Division Farris 3800L Series Pressure Relief Valve Receives ASME Approval; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 30/04/2018 – Ontic Acquires New Product Line from Curtiss-Wright Controls Electronic Systems; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.41B-$2.45B; 02/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Cuts 2018 View To EPS $5.47-EPS $5.62; 02/05/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT 1Q EPS 98C, EST. 87C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CW); 03/04/2018 – CURTISS-WRIGHT COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF DRESSER-RAND GOVERNMENT; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares to 347,000 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold CW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.65 million shares or 6.39% less from 33.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 51,252 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 30,403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) for 2,315 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.03% or 194,897 shares. Rmb Management Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.01% in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,559 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 82,768 were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 48,948 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 19,412 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 110,719 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Utd Serv Automobile Association stated it has 6,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $2.75 million activity. $440,833 worth of stock was sold by Quinly Tom P on Thursday, February 7. $1.14 million worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) shares were sold by Adams David Charles. FULLER S MARCE sold $143,750 worth of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 2,005 shares valued at $230,575 was sold by Ferdenzi Paul J. Another trade for 684 shares valued at $78,681 was sold by Jakubowitz Harry. Shares for $408,453 were sold by TYNAN GLENN E.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11,008 shares to 78,277 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 21,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).