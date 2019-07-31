Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Market Value Rose While Rr Advisors Lowered by $1.14 Million Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shares Rose, Holder Grace & White Trimmed Stake by $333,600

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $130.67. About 3.84 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 48,506 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

More notable recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oil And Gas Industry Dominate January 2019 Dividend Cuts – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividends By The Numbers For March 2019 And Q1 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.