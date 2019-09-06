Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; Mckinley Capital Management Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Upped by $1.21 Million as Stock Price Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 70,436 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, up from 65,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.35B market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $11.56 during the last trading session, reaching $212.05. About 6.91 million shares traded or 424.65% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PALO ALTO NETWORKS HAS POTENTIAL 164% UPSIDE; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 49,986 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 657,000 shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $76.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 167,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).

More important recent VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “GlycoMimetics: Still Potential In AML Therapy – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.205 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VOC Energy Trust declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “26 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks a Buy-the-Dip Candidate After a 25% Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PANW removed from Best Ideas list – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 31, 2019.