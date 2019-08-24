Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.14 Million as Stock Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 40,099 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn Management holds 4,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Heartland Consultants has 1,467 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Avenir Corporation invested in 22,689 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Llc owns 222,177 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.78% or 137,265 shares in its portfolio. 30,405 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset (Usa). Baillie Gifford Communication holds 1.51% or 5.87 million shares in its portfolio. Associates Ny invested in 1.47% or 4,000 shares. Price Capital Mngmt owns 22,273 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,883 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 31,707 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B holds 7,416 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 232,973 shares to 469,504 shares, valued at $11.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).