Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Has Cut Stake; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Financial Architects Trimmed Its Position as Stock Value Rose

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 343 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $153.81. About 158,616 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q CORE EPS $2.46, EST. $2.67; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q EPS $2.42

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15,245 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,433 shares to 18,633 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 45,296 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.71M for 15.63 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.