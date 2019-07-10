Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Cut Its Holding by $1.14 Million; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Trimmed Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $1.19 Million as Shares Declined

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 39,378 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 1.29% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.72% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 77.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 99,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,064 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 127,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.15M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Partners Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Excalibur reported 43,359 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank holds 0.42% or 70,605 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 8,824 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Becker Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brinker owns 167,408 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 127,875 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.29% or 20,086 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.68% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 76,728 shares. 850,377 were reported by Sei Invests Communications. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 63,018 shares stake. Moreover, Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.47% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5,920 shares. Mai Capital Mngmt invested in 107,113 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 5,516 shares to 11,575 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 332,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 105,000 shares to 6.60M shares, valued at $101.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA).