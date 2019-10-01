VMware (VMW) Upgraded from “Market Perform” Rating By Wells Fargo; Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Sentiment Is 1.6

Mercantile Bank Corp (MBWM) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.46, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 48 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 30 decreased and sold their stock positions in Mercantile Bank Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 9.16 million shares, up from 8.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Mercantile Bank Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 24 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Wells Fargo gave VMware (NYSE:VMW) shares a new “Outperform” rating in a analysts note issued to clients on 1 October. This is upgrade from the previous “Market Perform” rating. The company from today has $180.0000 target on VMware (NYSE:VMW), suggesting 19.95% upside potential.

Analysts await Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 4.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.61 per share. MBWM’s profit will be $10.51M for 12.81 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Mercantile Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Mercantile Bank Corporation for 924,277 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 392,554 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset Management Inc has 0.67% invested in the company for 262,419 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.42% in the stock. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 46,041 shares.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $538.72 million. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. The firm also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 18,755 shares traded. Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) has declined 3.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MBWM News: 07/03/2018 – Mercantile Bank S. Africa Has About 60 Interested Buyers, Fin24; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mercantile Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBWM); 06/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Correct: Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 10c by Items; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS 66c; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank 1Q EPS Boosted 16c by Items; 17/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank Corporation Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Mercantile Bank of Michigan and Abe Al Celebrate #FinHealthMatters Day with Launch of Groundbreaking Financial Management Technology; 17/04/2018 – MERCANTILE BANK 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.06%

More notable recent Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Have A Good P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Mercantile Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MBWM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Did Mercantile Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MBWM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMware, Inc. shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,979 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 8,832 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,609 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 155,811 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Glenmede Com Na owns 4,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Convergence Invest Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,082 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,273 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp reported 3,497 shares stake. Smith Asset Group Lp stated it has 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gam Ag holds 8,443 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 914,382 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Strs Ohio reported 343,175 shares stake.

Among 14 analysts covering Vmware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Vmware has $210 highest and $11400 lowest target. $175.14’s average target is 16.71% above currents $150.06 stock price. Vmware had 22 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Reduce” rating by Nomura on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Monday, August 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The company was maintained on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 5. Citigroup maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, September 6 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $61.32 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80M for 36.78 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware and Carbon Black Announce Extension of Tender Offer – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why VMware Plunged 18.9% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Upgrades VMware (VMW) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

The stock increased 2.87% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.06. About 996,841 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t