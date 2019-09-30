Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Declined While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Holding; Scout Investments Has Lifted Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) as Stock Value Declined

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) by 65.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 58,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 148,380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 89,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.96. About 352,320 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 354,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30M, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $149.62. About 625,033 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – VMWARE INC – VMWARE CLOUD ON AMAZON WEB SERVICES IS NOW AVAILABLE IN EUROPE; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,279 shares to 398,882 shares, valued at $17.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 98,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 3.26 million shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $93.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 36.67 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

