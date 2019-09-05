Vmware (VMW) Stock Value Declined While Godsey & Gibb Associates Cut Holding; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreased Holding in Duke Energy New (DUK) as Stock Price Declined

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 22.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management sold 6,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 21,394 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 27,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $93.97. About 2.10M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $145.43. About 1.62M shares traded or 2.34% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 17/04/2018 – ACTIVIST INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS ACQUIRED A MEDIUM-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE THAT IS BELOW THE 5 PCT DISCLOSURE THRESHOLD – CNBC; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – VMware Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $417.69 million for 35.64 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

