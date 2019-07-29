Vmware (VMW) Stock Price Rose While Investec Asset Management North America Has Trimmed Its Holding; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped by $39.73 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 20,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, down from 143,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.31. About 725,303 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 362.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 393,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, up from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 07/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 14 FROM EUR 13; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.17 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 38.76 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Liability Company reported 8,500 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported 100 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 7,405 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 742,032 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 80,027 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability Co holds 443,158 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Contravisory Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 28,554 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru accumulated 120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hussman Strategic owns 10,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sei Investments Commerce holds 0.02% or 30,838 shares. The Korea-based Korea Investment has invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 188,876 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt reported 10,089 shares or 1.9% of all its holdings. 13,510 are held by Utah Retirement.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 156,091 shares to 419,773 shares, valued at $76.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 59,054 were accumulated by Crossvault Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Gardner Russo Gardner Limited accumulated 12,077 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Elkhorn Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,000 shares. Hilltop accumulated 33,755 shares. Phillips Ltd holds 0.27% or 13,390 shares. 34,510 were reported by Art Advisors Ltd. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 6,054 shares. 119,867 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Co. Schnieders Limited reported 53,704 shares. Mengis Cap Management Incorporated reported 55,245 shares. Profit Mgmt Limited Com holds 9,794 shares. National Investment Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 18,520 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 1.47 million shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 12,225 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM) by 106,160 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 220,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,500 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).