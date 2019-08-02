Vmware (VMW) Stake Held by Malaga Cove Capital Llc; As Five9 (FIVN) Stock Price Declined, Columbus Circle Investors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.56 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 49,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 621,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.84M, down from 670,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $58.17. About 513,112 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $12.1 during the last trading session, reaching $165.3. About 1.61M shares traded or 30.38% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 04/05/2018 – Infinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 18/05/2018 – Dell remains focused on a VMware merger, and now it’s getting feedback from tracking stock holders

