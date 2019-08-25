Vmware (VMW) Shares Declined While Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped Holding by $361,080; Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 688,561 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 29/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming June Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS EMA PRIME DESIGNATION FOR ACCELERATED LUMASIRAN,; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 2,006 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 13,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 11,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.94% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.63 million shares traded or 332.78% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 18/05/2018 – NEW: Dell has started talking to holders of its VMWare tracking stock to gauge interest in a merger with VMWare; Dell remains bullish on VMWare’s future & wants to own as much of the stock as possible – sources (via @sherman4949); 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tricida Inc by 100,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Anaptysbio Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2,503 shares to 46,284 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 9,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,369 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).