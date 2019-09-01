Vmware (VMW) Shares Declined While Godsey & Gibb Associates Trimmed Holding; Winfield Associates Raised Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Holding by $820,440

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 1.90M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.52B market cap company. The stock increased 4.21% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $141.44. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.74% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% or 2,983 shares in its portfolio. Ftb reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt has invested 0.21% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The Kansas-based Cognios Lc has invested 0.57% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Altfest L J reported 14,905 shares stake. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks holds 41,177 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Enterprise holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. 292 were accumulated by Hanson Doremus. Howe And Rusling invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 0% stake. Gam Holdg Ag has 6,545 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Management Tn holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 13,615 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 155,851 shares.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,982 shares to 138,422 shares, valued at $15.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 41,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

