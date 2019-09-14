Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Cut Its Position; Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Shareholder Lau Associates Has Cut Stake by $9.39 Million

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $872,000, down from 7,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $151.11. About 1.48M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70 million, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 3.76M shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 37.04 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Rech holds 48,993 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stifel invested 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mirae Asset Glob Company holds 0.04% or 37,174 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 135,600 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.01% or 227,901 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 1.14% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 4,500 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mngmt Llc. Bessemer holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 744 shares. Hm Payson & invested in 0% or 586 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 122 shares. Parkside Finance Savings Bank And Tru holds 120 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 73 shares.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $358.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 31,390 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,150 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange (FPE).

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mengis Cap Mgmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Riggs Asset Managment Commerce has 22,187 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc invested in 12.41% or 1.11M shares. Grimes And reported 3,967 shares. Moreover, Roffman Miller Associate Pa has 0.05% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). The Texas-based Fruth Management has invested 0.28% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Wagner Bowman Corporation has 4,251 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability reported 1.21% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 2,952 shares. D L Carlson Investment has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Violich Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.08% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) or 4,478 shares. West Oak Ltd Llc accumulated 438 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 276 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Mount Vernon Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 10,417 shares.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12 million for 18.95 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.