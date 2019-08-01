Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Vestor Capital Boosted Its Holding by $773,640 as Stock Price Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Js Capital Management Boosted Holding

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 4,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 24,307 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, up from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 953,863 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from lgloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Axios: SCOOP: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to speak out in the next 24 hours on the data-harvesting revelations that…; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of lawmakers from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook now says privacy scandal affected up to 87 million; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users may be affected by privacy scandal; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Australia Privacy Watchdog Launches Facebook Probe; 11/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Markets, Yogurt; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send a top exec to appear in front of UK lawmakers, but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,218 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can stated it has 56,812 shares. Jennison Ltd holds 0% or 11,254 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability holds 184,698 shares. Montag A & Assocs invested in 42,022 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd accumulated 1,419 shares. 188,938 are owned by Invesco Limited. Mitsubishi Ufj And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 984,658 are held by Jericho Capital Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 35,637 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,223 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 85,881 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 3,746 shares.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares to 107,919 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,430 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares to 400,085 shares, valued at $44.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rnc Capital Ltd reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc owns 2.33M shares. Rockshelter Cap Management Ltd reported 4.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bollard Gru Lc reported 200,166 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc reported 387,074 shares. Lincoln has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Harvest holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,975 shares. New Jersey-based Condor Mngmt has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mastrapasqua Asset Management owns 77,802 shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.37% or 48,471 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 246,800 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Of America owns 6,879 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Vermont-based Hanson Doremus Investment has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northstar Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 29,841 shares.