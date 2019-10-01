Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Stake by $1.17 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Its Holding in Realty Income Com (O) by $498,100

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Realty Income Corp Com (O) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 7,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 152,755 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54 million, up from 145,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Realty Income Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.68. About 1.31M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME NAMES MARK E. HAGAN CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.06. About 996,841 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – VMware Elevates the Hybrid Cloud Experience with New Releases of vSphere and vSAN; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc invested in 164 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.08% or 24,345 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 635,719 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd stated it has 3,137 shares. Alps Advsr holds 15,691 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Monetary Management Gru has invested 0.01% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Earnest Prtn Limited holds 245 shares. Cap Ltd Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 14,045 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 185 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust accumulated 0.07% or 308,144 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 2,986 shares.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) by 6,330 shares to 313,058 shares, valued at $26.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 7,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,737 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 109,626 shares to 203,774 shares, valued at $29.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 226,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MCHP).