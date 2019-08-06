Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Pitcairn Company Cut Its Holding; Praesidium Investment Management Company Increased Its Stake in National Instrs (NATI) as Stock Price Declined

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 44.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 2,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 2,806 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 5,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 122,021 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 21,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.71 million, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 15,974 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI); 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – National Instruments Announces Upcoming Schedule of Events with the Financial Community; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Reports Record Revenue for a First Quarter of $312 Million; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,429 are held by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Los Angeles Equity Research Inc has 48,294 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Raymond James Associate holds 156,770 shares. 2,293 are held by Da Davidson Company. 11 were reported by Jnba Financial Advsr. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Llc has invested 0.44% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Psagot House Ltd owns 1,026 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 0.12% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa accumulated 0% or 6,572 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 655,704 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 14,133 shares to 21,221 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $513.19M for 34.16 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Tech Stocks That Are Still Worth Your Time (And Money) – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DE, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 204,747 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 12,694 shares. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 9,800 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,500 shares. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 11.75M shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com has 511,705 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 500,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 846,246 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. 2,999 are owned by Fincl Inc. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Twin Mngmt Inc owns 82,830 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Natixis reported 0.04% stake.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27M shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1,235 activity. $88,565 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shares were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 05/20/2019: GOOG, NATI, VSLR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why National Instruments Corp. Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on April 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: National Instruments Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of National Instruments Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:NATI) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.