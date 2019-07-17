Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Lowered Position by $93.68 Million; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 8,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 362,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 4.27M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY SAYS YOUNG, SILVERSTEIN, SMITHERMAN TO RETIRE

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 520,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 984,658 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.74M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.29. About 1.27M shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CHIEF EXECUTIVE SPEAKS AT DELL CONFERENCE IN LAS VEGAS; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech accumulated 296,737 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office has 59 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Kemnay Advisory Ser invested in 0.28% or 31,019 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 861,389 shares. Moreover, First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 6,747 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 265 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 1.94M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 14,200 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, Cypress Cap Group has 0.08% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 8,814 shares. Conning has 5,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% or 58 shares in its portfolio. Permian Invest Prns Lp holds 1.58M shares. 137,880 are held by Sei.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $357.98 million for 6.36 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares to 819,615 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07M shares to 7.79 million shares, valued at $183.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt invested in 7,428 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.47 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Ltd invested in 0.01% or 106 shares. The New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). United Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Captrust Fin Advisors owns 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 312 shares. Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Engineers Gate Manager LP invested in 40,994 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.05% or 48,294 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 155,851 shares. 2,806 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 17,050 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 164,936 shares. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,482 shares.

