Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Cut Stake by $59.27 Million as Shares Declined; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $335,544

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 36.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp analyzed 354,939 shares as the company's stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 629,719 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.30M, down from 984,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $59.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.15. About 1.59 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company's stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $118.17. About 5.13M shares traded or 47.40% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "PreMarket Prep Recap: CarMax, BlackBerry End In The Red After Earnings – Yahoo Finance" on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "6 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Trade of the Day: American Express Stock Points Lower for a Trade – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,057 shares to 6,854 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,057 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,463 are owned by Palladium Ltd Liability Co. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust reported 2,374 shares stake. 2,790 are held by Nelson Roberts Invest Lc. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 66,189 are owned by Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Company. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.26% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,993 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.16% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 257,452 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 11,355 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 8,886 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 13,248 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 150,293 are owned by Qv Investors Incorporated. Bluecrest Cap Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 4,824 shares. Grimes & holds 0.12% or 12,331 shares. Great Lakes Lc accumulated 560,093 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0.22% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 21,208 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 241,473 shares to 610,973 shares, valued at $83.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.81M for 35.82 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.