Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Stake; Imax (IMAX) Shareholder Sarbit Advisory Services Trimmed Its Position by $12.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 20,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 123,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, down from 143,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.82. About 1.77M shares traded or 15.89% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE CONFIRMS IN STATEMENT THAT EXEC DHAWAN IS LEAVING; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 112,665 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 27/03/2018 – IMAX China Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL EXITED MED, IMAX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – IMAX And Cineworld Group Sign Agreement To Install New IMAX® With Laser Experience In 55 Cineworld And Regal IMAX Locations; 20/04/2018 – Record IMAX Signings in India Continue as INOX Leisure Ltd. Adds Five New IMAX ® Theatres to Circuit; 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – New IMAX documentary film “PANDAS” combines adorable animals and science problem-solving at The Tech Museum of Innovation; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN

