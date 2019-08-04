Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Kellner Capital Has Upped Its Stake

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45 million, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.76 million shares traded or 116.90% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 07/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Achieves VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 35.37 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Llp accumulated 0.12% or 6,600 shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 326 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cwm Limited Liability reported 34 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 7,428 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 3,805 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.08% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Colony Grp Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,524 shares. Atria Invests Lc stated it has 6,061 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 501,065 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pitcairn Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Oppenheimer holds 0.04% or 9,214 shares. Meritage Management accumulated 65,781 shares.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat – Benzinga” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Deal Activity Is Accelerating – Wedbush – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts boost VMware targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,934 shares to 121,964 shares, valued at $14.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 10,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Cap Ltd Llc owns 4,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kepos LP invested in 1.71% or 125,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York accumulated 0.01% or 10,549 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Advsrs Ltd accumulated 42,090 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 1.77 million shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Limited Liability Partnership invested 3.34% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd invested in 47,517 shares or 0.12% of the stock. First invested in 13,239 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 4.44% or 63,617 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 14,748 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 1.25M shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,789 shares.