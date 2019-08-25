Vmware (VMW) Shareholder Element Capital Management Boosted Position; Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose While Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $324,072

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 109.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 8,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 16,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 7,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.94% or $14.73 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.68M shares traded or 336.51% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 3,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 120,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 million, down from 124,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints–Update; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR) by 25,017 shares to 20,911 shares, valued at $951,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 33,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,381 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Asset Management has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Banque Pictet And Cie owns 40,459 shares. The New York-based Forte Ltd Liability Corp Adv has invested 1.86% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Voya Investment Ltd has 0.44% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,770 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management has invested 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability owns 188,876 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 5,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc accumulated 4.58 million shares or 0.75% of the stock. Fil accumulated 9,947 shares or 0% of the stock. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Korea Invest, a Korea-based fund reported 70,000 shares. North Star Investment stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 43 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 781 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa owns 93,236 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 29.68M shares. Johnson Fincl Grp invested in 3,521 shares. Bailard invested in 0.04% or 8,168 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth has 0.39% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tower Bridge stated it has 46,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 6,876 shares. 6,003 were reported by First Merchants Corporation. 3.60M were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 108,430 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Co Ltd Liability Company. Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 2.58% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Investment Limited stated it has 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.37% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 22,107 shares.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,295 shares to 9,388 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 19,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.