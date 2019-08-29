Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $15.18 Million Its Holding; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Position by $8.07 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 88.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 84,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The hedge fund held 10,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, down from 94,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 1.62M shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 22/03/2018 – Ultimate Software VP of HR Wins Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (Call) (NYSE:MOS) by 231,200 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 80,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associate has 0.7% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.15% or 20,224 shares. Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware has 2,429 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 497,665 shares. Regions Finance Corporation owns 4,053 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 312 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 10 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 108,758 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.04% or 870 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.21% or 260,351 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 128,247 shares or 0% of the stock. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Co has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,698 shares. Holderness Invs invested 0.26% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 8,667 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 7,879 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Proshare Ltd Liability Com owns 4,062 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 18,354 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 10,718 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech Incorporated accumulated 50,470 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 6,654 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,622 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Rothschild Capital Ptnrs holds 2.3% or 12,457 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.09% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Tower Research Cap (Trc) holds 0.03% or 1,736 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 1,825 shares.