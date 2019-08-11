Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined While Malaga Cove Capital Has Upped Holding by $349,920; Financial Engines Advisors Has Lowered Holding in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by $434,750

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 625,497 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES VMWARE’S POTENTIAL REVERSE MERGER WITH DELL WILL “LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER VALUE DESTRUCTION”; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortune Brands Home And Security (FBHS) by 43.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 9,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $565,000, down from 21,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home And Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 995,466 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,143 shares to 129,111 shares, valued at $10.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHV) by 1.76 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Announces Key Leadership Promotions to Drive the Next Phase of Growth – Business Wire” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) CEO Chris Klein on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Prweb.com and their article: “OrePac Building Products and Fiberon Announce Partnership to Grow Outdoor Living Business – PR Web” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold FBHS shares while 119 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 116.44 million shares or 1.22% less from 117.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.05% or 7.81M shares in its portfolio. Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 100,428 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 27,343 shares. Bank Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 492,701 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Marcato Management Limited Partnership reported 3.64% stake. 75,065 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. 498,501 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Carnegie Asset Limited accumulated 0.1% or 29,448 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Lc has 2,438 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested 0.22% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Arrowstreet Cap LP reported 59,391 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 11,604 are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Llc holds 47,782 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 56,812 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 0.05% stake. 19,700 were accumulated by Dodge Cox. Wedgewood Pa owns 1,545 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Suncoast Equity has 4.73% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 118,258 shares. 330 were reported by Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Llc. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 57 shares.