Vmware (VMW) Position Increased by Dnb Asset Management As; Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Upped Its Position by $1.06 Million

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 588,948 shares traded or 48.88% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five New Epidiolex® (cannabidiol) Patents; 19/04/2018 – GW Pharma’s Drug Could Become First FDA-Approved Drug Derived From Cannabis; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 17/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals Trades Actively; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 23,455 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 billion, up from 17,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 661,939 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 11/05/2018 – UBER’S LEADING CFO CANDIDATE, VMWARE INC CFO ZANE ROWE, RECENTLY INDICATED HE WILL TURN DOWN JOB – WSJ, CITING; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,145 shares to 181,359 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 27,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,066 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

More notable recent GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Examination Of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cambria Cannabis ETF Debuts on the Stock Market – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Cannabis Stock: OrganiGram Holdings vs. GW Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Epidolex Drive GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “VMware (VMW) Acquires AI Firm Bitfusion – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Dell Technologies Stock Rose 13.7% in July – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “VMware (VMW) Deal Activity Is Accelerating – Wedbush – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.