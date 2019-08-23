VMware (VMW) “Neutral” Rating Maintained at Credit Suisse; The Price Target is $170.0000; Weyco Group (WEYS) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Credit Suisse currently has a $170.0000 target price on the $60.62 billion market cap company or 14.75% upside potential. In a report issued on Friday, 23 August, VMware (NYSE:VMW) stock had its “Neutral” Rating reaffirmed by stock research analysts at Credit Suisse.

Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 28 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 19 cut down and sold their stakes in Weyco Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 2.94 million shares, down from 2.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Weyco Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 16 Increased: 21 New Position: 7.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “VMware acquires Carbon Black, Pivotal – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “VMware Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Carbon Black – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Pivotal Software – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.62 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 31 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $148.15. About 1.62M shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Tsachy Mishal: “(Bloomberg) — Dell Technologies Inc. is leaning against areverse merger with VMware Inc., one of the options t; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 24/05/2018 – VMware Partners Honored at Annual Partner Leadership Summit; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMware, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Com holds 0% or 10 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 167,900 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America invested in 2.1% or 123,393 shares. 72,696 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 2,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation reported 108,758 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm holds 170,202 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life holds 14,591 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Ftb Incorporated owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 0.99% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Suncoast Equity Mgmt reported 118,258 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 14,324 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $180.83’s average target is 22.06% above currents $148.15 stock price. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The firm has “Sell” rating by Nomura given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $206 target. Deutsche Bank maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Monday, August 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $192 target.

The stock increased 2.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.51. About 12,411 shares traded. Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) has declined 20.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WEYS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyco Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEYS); 04/05/2018 – Weyco Group 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 – Weyco Group 4Q Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 Weyco Group 4Q EPS 79c

More notable recent Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weyco Group Inc (WEYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) CEO Tom Florsheim on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Spotlight On Weyco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WEYS) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WEYCO Group, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyco Group: Small-Cap Dividend Growth Company In Footwear – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Weyco Group, Inc. for 7,200 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 60,732 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc has 0.02% invested in the company for 11,886 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 47,000 shares.