Vmware (VMW) Market Value Rose While Malaga Cove Capital Upped by $349,920 Its Stake; First Republic Bank (FRC) Stock Value Declined While Northeast Investment Management Upped Holding

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 1,944 shares as the company's stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,746 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 1,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $179.5. About 1.96 million shares traded or 58.10% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management bought 6,518 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,676 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, up from 140,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.04. About 1.59 million shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 13,000 shares to 129,485 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,504 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "First Republic Bank Q4 results reflect loan growth – Seeking Alpha" on January 15, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "How to Get Past the â€œHard Right Edgeâ€ And Find Breakthrough Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq" on June 25, 2019

Malaga Cove Capital Llc, which manages about $146.13M and $163.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 16,867 shares to 526,300 shares, valued at $10.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.