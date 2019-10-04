Vmware (VMW) Holding Has Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers Llc; Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Stake by $7.60 Million

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Super Micro Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 49,154 shares traded. Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 21/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Letter and Response; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro Announces New Cloud-Scale Enterprise Systems at OpenStack Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Supermicro® Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq Panel; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO: AUDIT COMMITTEE HAS COMPLETED INVESTIGATION; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 08/03/2018 Supermicro Opens Path to 100G Networking with New 25G Ethernet Server and Storage Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SMCI INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Against Super Micro Computer, Inc; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Super Micro Computer, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (SMCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 50.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc bought 10,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 30,682 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.13 million, up from 20,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $153.49. About 931,973 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 45,248 shares to 504,101 shares, valued at $123.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 616,823 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold VMW shares while 131 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 68.89 million shares or 2.18% less from 70.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 31,564 shares. Stifel holds 111,113 shares. Huntington Savings Bank accumulated 122 shares. Altfest L J Company owns 0.25% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 5,544 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 612 shares. Moreover, Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.71% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 92,882 are held by Artemis Management Llp. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 250 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Parkside Bank And invested in 0.01% or 120 shares. 12,082 are held by Convergence Inv Prtn Lc. Victory Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 2,557 shares. 1.37M were reported by Alliancebernstein L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 17.78% more from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktree Mngmt Lp accumulated 2.40 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Icon Advisers holds 62,100 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 4.93M shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Herald Inv Mngmt holds 1% or 186,000 shares. Snow Capital Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 332,435 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Lsv Asset reported 60,973 shares. Fairfield Bush Com reported 93,696 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs reported 580 shares. Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake.

