Vmware (VMW) Holding Has Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake by $8.97 Million as Share Value Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 203,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 248,391 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Completion of EQM/Rice Midstream Merger Subject to Approval of RMP Unitholders; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EBITDA $204.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2018 Net $700M-Net $800M; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 19/04/2018 – DJ EQT Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQM); 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Rice Midstream Partners LP is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 321,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.72M, up from 318,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $150.6. About 246,136 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 17/04/2018 – Alex Sherman: Late night scoop: Carl Icahn takes medium-sized stake in VMware. Could it be Icahn vs Dell 2.0?; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC lnfrastructures; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog

