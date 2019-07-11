Vmware (VMW) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut Stake by $4.30 Million as Share Value Rose; Corvex Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Diamondback Energy (FANG) as Valuation Rose

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1506.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 2.49 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $269.21 million, up from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 736,106 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 68.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $168.28. About 567,873 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 18/05/2018 – A deal with VMware could theoretically be done in stages, with step one eliminating the tracker and step two merging Dell and VMware; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 23/03/2018 – VMware employees and shareholders have expressed consternation about a deal; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 25/04/2018 – VMware Exec Said to Take CEO Job at Andreessen’s Instart Logic; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14,800 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $59.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 195,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,533 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “For Investors Who Missed Their Chance, Hereâ€™s Where to Buy Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Global Organizations Accelerate their Cloud Journey with VMware – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: TH Lee, AutoStore, EQT, IRobot, Hudson Hill, Mondelez, Wynnchurch – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buy VMware (VMW) With or Without Dell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, City has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 200 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp has 0.01% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 106,458 shares. Suncoast Equity holds 4.73% or 118,258 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Spark Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pointstate Capital LP invested 0.04% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 224 are held by Benjamin F Edwards And. Cambridge Research Advisors accumulated 13,444 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has 1,460 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 8,070 shares. Jane Street Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 11,254 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 38,730 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $480.19 million for 36.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corp has invested 0.73% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moody Bancorp Trust Division invested in 22,671 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Veritable Lp invested in 3,546 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% or 2,169 shares. Amp Invsts reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Hartline Corp reported 0.21% stake. 243,100 are held by Discovery Cap Ltd Liability Company Ct. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited accumulated 2,576 shares. 3,232 were reported by Hrt Ltd Liability Corp. Adams Natural Res Fund invested in 1.76% or 102,100 shares. Violich Cap Management has invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 24,938 shares. Montag A Associate invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md reported 2.62M shares.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “China launches new web cleanup campaign amid fresh takedowns – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RCL, FANG – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.