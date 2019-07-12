Vmware (VMW) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Cut Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Value Declined, Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Position by $379,095

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 20,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27M, down from 143,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $168.12. About 601,427 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 23/03/2018 – Dell is working with Bain & Company on an analysis of its valuation and synergies with VMware; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Eric Newcomer: Sources: Uber’s top CFO candidate is Zane Rowe at VMware; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/04/2018 – NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $5.7 during the last trading session, reaching $364.7. About 1.72M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL PROVIDE ENGINEERING SERVICES, MAINTENANCE PLANNING AND SCHEDULING, AND OPERATION CONTROL CENTER SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 03/04/2018 – Norwegian Air says $250 mln Dreamliner facility could be converted to long-term financing; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP PLANS ORDER FOR WIDEBODY DREAMLINER 787 IN NEXT FEW WEEKS – CO-FOUNDER; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing does not field F-18s with stealth capabilities; 05/05/2018 – Atlas 5 rocket launches, sending NASA’s robot to Mars; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 406,469 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 114,418 shares stake. Ifrah Financial Svcs reported 5,109 shares. Australia-based Amp Capital Investors has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has 0.06% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bb&T holds 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,720 shares. 128,247 are owned by Fmr Limited Liability. 794 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 54,679 shares. Perritt Mngmt owns 3,359 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 337,460 shares. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) invested in 5,253 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 34,352 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 156,091 shares to 419,773 shares, valued at $76.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 250,694 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $476.01 million for 36.55 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 52,202 are held by Texas Yale Cap. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,075 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 902 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company accumulated 13,643 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 73,595 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated holds 22,832 shares or 5.92% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability invested in 1,707 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 0.6% or 4,004 shares in its portfolio. 3,741 were reported by Tiedemann Limited Liability Corporation. Telemus Capital Limited Company holds 7,747 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.43% or 6,036 shares. Massachusetts Service Company Ma holds 987,507 shares. 15,825 are held by Ameritas Partners Incorporated. North Point Managers Oh has 553 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 21,390 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

