Vmware (VMW) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Putnam Investments Has Upped Its Waste Management (WM) Holding by $605,640 as Shares Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 5,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 12,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 18,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.09. About 1.92M shares traded or 38.32% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn says his stake in VMware worth ‘hundreds of millions,’ also owns Dell tracker stock DVMT; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: VMWARE EXEC TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESSEN’S INSTART; 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – Carl Icahn buys stake in software provider VMware – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 326,584 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94M, up from 320,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.71. About 771,134 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Waste Management’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa1; Outlook To Stable; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 32.19 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has 0.05% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Point72 Asset Lp owns 10,500 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 260,351 shares. North Star Mgmt Corporation holds 105 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa has 1,545 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Jennison Associates Lc, New York-based fund reported 11,254 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 1,428 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 155,851 are owned by Citigroup. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 135,831 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Commerce reported 794 shares stake. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gru Inc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Stifel accumulated 48,753 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Republic Management accumulated 7,428 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co reported 819 shares stake.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 8,365 shares to 25,146 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc by 92,665 shares to 165,728 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (NYSE:BAH) by 184,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,332 shares, and cut its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

