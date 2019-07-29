Vmware (VMW) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Holding; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Declined, Nuance Investments Raised Its Stake

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 299.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 546,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 729,447 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.91M, up from 182,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 271,386 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has declined 11.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES TO APPEAL $89.7M TEXAS JURY VERDICT; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA MINISTER DUJOVNE MET WITH IMF’S WERNER; 20/04/2018 – PREMATURE TO TALK OF COST OF VENEZUELA RESCUE PLAN: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS IN TALKS WITH TRUCKING COMPANY WERNER TO PARTNER ON NEW SERVICE; 20/04/2018 – MEXICO, CENTRAL AMERICA SLOW TO GET WOMEN IN WORKFORCE: WERNER; 15/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 18/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – COMPANY CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO DETERMINE POTENTIAL LIABILITY RELATED TO THE VERDICT

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 30.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 5,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 18,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 501,530 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – JERICHO CAPITAL SAYS IT OWNS 1.8% STAKE IN VMWARE; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 12/03/2018 – VMware Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – T. Rowe Price Says It Would Be Against a Dell-VMware Merger — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 17/05/2018 – Culture In Tech: Shifts At VMWare And Juniper Signal Diverging Paths; Investigation At Symantec Highlights Importance Of Compliance Culture; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE CEO PAT GELSINGER SAYS CO “BETTER TOGETHER” WITH DELL

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 11,208 shares to 21,377 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.52 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 208,781 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 8,070 shares. Bessemer Gru invested in 0% or 618 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 100 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Axa owns 25,186 shares. Ifrah Ser Incorporated owns 0.35% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 5,109 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Voya Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 46,268 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Llc reported 0.03% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.09% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 113,772 shares to 301,847 shares, valued at $24.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 126,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,913 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).