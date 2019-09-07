Vmware (VMW) Holder Burney Co Raised Its Position by $703,620; Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Holder Rr Advisors Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 3,909 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 51,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 47,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $147.17. About 1.42M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 46,734 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 345,000 shares to 347,000 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,318 shares to 86,759 shares, valued at $18.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 17,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,692 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

