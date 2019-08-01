VMware, Inc. (VMW) Reaches $178.06 After 9.00% Up Move; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.05% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $178.06. About 188,141 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 12/03/2018 – Jericho Capital Sends Letter to Independent Directors of VMware; 23/05/2018 – Epoch Concepts Achieves Premier Partner Status, Named by VMware; 21/03/2018 – Carbon Black Strengthens Relationship with VMware, Supports Workspace ONE Trust Network; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces Industry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 21/05/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $140; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMwareThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $72.86 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $194.09 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VMW worth $6.56 billion more.

Among 2 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paychex had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 28, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) rating on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $78 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $80 target in Monday, April 1 report. See Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) latest ratings:

01/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78 New Target: $80 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $82 New Target: $84 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $78 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMware, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 835,444 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Llc accumulated 0.05% or 330 shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assoc Ltd has 0.27% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cobblestone Cap Lc holds 0.06% or 3,550 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 300 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Co invested in 36 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico-based Hanseatic Services has invested 1.9% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 37,482 are owned by Westpac Bk. Jnba Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,139 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt owns 292 shares. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 17,174 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Twin Tree L P has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,540 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 7,013 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.86 billion. The Company’s virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of services and products designed to deliver a software-defined data center, run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. It has a 37.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $182.11’s average target is 2.27% above currents $178.06 stock price. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “In-Line” on Monday, February 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Wedbush maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $190 target. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $203 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Sell” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 38.71 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Google discussing VMware partnership – report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet is Making Up for Googleâ€™s Lost Cloud Decade – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. Vossler Jennifer R. sold 10,000 shares worth $749,800. The insider DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62 million worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 366,696 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a small increase in the rate of hiring for May; 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M

Paychex, Inc. provides payroll, human resource , retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company has market cap of $30.10 billion. The firm offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing. It has a 29.29 P/E ratio. It also provides HR outsourcing services, such as Paychex HR solutions comprising payroll, employer compliance, HR and employee benefits administration, risk management outsourcing, and the on-site availability of a professionally trained HR representative; and retirement services administration, including plan implementation, ongoing compliance with government regulations, employee and employer reporting, participant and employer online access, electronic funds transfer, and other administrative services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold Paychex, Inc. shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.08% or 62,172 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.12% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated invested in 27,213 shares. California-based Kcm Advisors Lc has invested 0.01% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 7,115 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 671 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Com holds 3,356 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 55,854 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 323,833 are held by Manufacturers Life Company The. Keystone Financial Planning owns 96,029 shares or 3.8% of their US portfolio. Somerset Tru has invested 1.28% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). American Asset Mgmt holds 2,900 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.08% or 364,184 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 2,800 shares.