VMware Inc. (VMW) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting VMware Inc. (NYSE:VMW) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of VMware Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.54% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of VMware Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.93% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has VMware Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware Inc. 52,005,447.74% 35.40% 10.30% Industry Average 16.10% 12.14% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares VMware Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VMware Inc. 76.37M 147 36.54 Industry Average 240.19M 1.49B 40.45

VMware Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for VMware Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware Inc. 1 4 9 2.64 Industry Average 1.00 3.33 3.50 2.86

VMware Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $175.14, suggesting a potential upside of 20.06%. The potential upside of the rivals is 103.41%. Based on the data shown earlier, VMware Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VMware Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VMware Inc. -3.37% 3.39% -13.82% 19.2% 45.44% 27.24% Industry Average 4.92% 5.22% 12.13% 23.61% 50.76% 48.47%

For the past year VMware Inc. has weaker performance than VMware Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VMware Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, VMware Inc.’s competitors have 1.99 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. VMware Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VMware Inc.

Risk and Volatility

VMware Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VMware Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.02 which is 1.69% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

VMware Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors VMware Inc.’s competitors beat VMware Inc.

VMware, Inc. provides virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions in the United States and internationally. Its virtualization infrastructure solutions includes a suite of products and services designed to deliver a software-defined data center(SDDC), run on industry-standard desktop computers, servers, and mobile devices; and supports a range of operating system and application environments, as well as networking and storage infrastructures. The company offers VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement. It also provides SDDC suites, including VMware vCloud suite, vSphere with Operations Management, and VMware vRealize suite for building and managing a cloud infrastructure for use with the vSphere platform. In addition, the company offers Cloud Foundation, a SDDC delivery independent platform that can be deployed on-premises or run as-a-service. Further, it provides hybrid cloud computing solutions, such as VMware vCloud Air Network and vCloud Air; and end-user computing solutions that enable customers to securely deliver access to applications and data for their end users from various devices. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution; and a collaboration with Trend Micro Incorporated. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.