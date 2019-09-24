Vmware Class A (VMW) Shareholder Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lowered Its Position by $599,697; As Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Stock Rose, Holder Capital Returns Management Upped Position

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The hedge fund held 153,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 78,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 630,921 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 02/04/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Formal Complaint Against Kansas City Power & Light by Arthur J. Chartrand; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Vmware Inc Class A (VMW) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 5,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $905,000, down from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Vmware Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $152.05. About 887,632 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 21/05/2018 – VMware Integrated OpenStack Drives 5G Readiness and Fastest Path to Production OpenStack Deployment for Accelerating Digital Transformation; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – DELL IS ALSO CONSIDERING MAINTAINING THE STATUS QUO – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – VMware: Dell Would Create an ‘Albatross,’ Says GBH — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 15.70% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.21 per share. VMW’s profit will be $416.80 million for 37.27 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.56% negative EPS growth.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $175.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 4,287 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $15.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,135 shares, and cut its stake in Global Indty Ltd Cayman.