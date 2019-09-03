Vmware Cl A (VMW) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Increased Its Stake by $346,680 as Shares Declined; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stock Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (VMW) by 35.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 7,284 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 5,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 838,891 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 25/04/2018 – Rackspace Expands VMware Private Cloud as a Service to Customer Data Centers; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 17/05/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: VMware expects Middle East sales to outpace some European markets in 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 14/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Report: VMWare CFO likely to turn down job at Uber, slowing down ride-hailing giant’s race to IPO; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 1.60M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E gets additional equity commitment proposals – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Fidelity Funds for 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 276,159 shares. Dynamic Mngmt reported 44,066 shares. Oaktree Capital Lp holds 1.22M shares. Vident Invest Advisory invested in 0.05% or 48,448 shares. Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 29,170 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 149,503 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al reported 18,275 shares. 1,162 were reported by Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Co. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 46 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 106,774 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corp stated it has 1,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs has 0.06% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 30,038 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Advisory Alpha Ltd Co owns 100 shares.