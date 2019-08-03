Vmware Cl A (VMW) Holder Montag A & Associates Raised Stake; E Trade Financial Com New (ETFC) Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $467,820 as Market Value Declined

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (ETFC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 10,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, down from 24,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 2.54M shares traded or 3.84% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 15/05/2018 – TCA by E*TRADE Adds Four New Money Managers to MMX Program; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 19/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SKX, ETFC, PF & more; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc. Cl A (VMW) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 11,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 42,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.76M shares traded or 118.63% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 18/05/2018 – DELL REMAINS BULLISH ON VMWARE’S FUTURE, WANTS TO OWN AS MUCH OF THE STOCK AS POSSIBLE – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – CNBC: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 16/04/2018 – Thales Vormetric Data Security Platform Completes VMware Cloud Certification and is Designated VMware Ready; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum; 24/05/2018 – Hillstone Networks CloudHive Achieves VMware Ready Status; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 07/03/2018 – RoundTower Becomes One of the First Solution Providers to Achieve VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd reported 33,365 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co holds 2.15M shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2,540 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.02% stake. Wetherby Asset has 2,429 shares. Lpl Financial invested in 32,404 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sei Investments Company holds 30,838 shares. Moreover, Natl Pension Service has 0% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,324 shares. 3,441 are owned by Blair William & Company Il. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 280 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) or 98,001 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 48,900 shares to 68,809 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 7,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,679 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Shares for $2.17 million were sold by Roessner Karl A.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $240.02 million for 11.52 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

